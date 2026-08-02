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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Yankees On Aug. 2

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will take on the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +700 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .363 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 59 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (4-5) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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