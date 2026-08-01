Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Yankees On Aug. 1

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .361 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 59 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Max Fried (4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

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