Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Rockies On June 17
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .256 BA, .343 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 32 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rockies.
The Rockies are sending Sean Sullivan (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.