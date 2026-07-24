Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 24

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .358 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 54 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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