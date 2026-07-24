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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 24

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .358 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 54 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 53 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Jared Jones gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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