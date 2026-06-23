Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On June 23
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .358 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 35 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kodai Senga (0-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.