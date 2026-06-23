Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On June 23

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .358 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 35 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kodai Senga (0-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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