Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Giants On June 5

Suzuki is hitting for a .243 BA, .327 OBP and .403 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 27 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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