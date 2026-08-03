Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Dodgers On Aug. 3

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .476 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 60 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Justin Wrobleski (11-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.