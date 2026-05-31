FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 31

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .250 BA, .339 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 25 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News