Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 31

Suzuki is hitting for a .250 BA, .339 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 25 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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