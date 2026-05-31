Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 31
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .250 BA, .339 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 25 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.