Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 30
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .272 BA, .361 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 58 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cardinals.
Andre Pallante (11-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.