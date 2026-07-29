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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 29

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .272 BA, .358 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 58 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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