Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Cardinals On July 29

Suzuki is hitting for a .272 BA, .358 OBP and .480 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 58 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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