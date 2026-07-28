Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 28

Suzuki is hitting for a .264 BA, .352 OBP and .472 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 56 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 4-8 with a 3.07 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

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