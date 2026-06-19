Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 19

Suzuki is hitting for a .261 BA, .349 OBP and .440 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 33 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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