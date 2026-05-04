Sean Murphy And Braves Face Mariners On May 4

Murphy had a .199 BA, .300 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .709 and he scored 34 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 45 runs.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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