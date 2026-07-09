Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 9
Sean Manaea will get the start for his New York Mets against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Manaea has -172 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Manaea is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.