Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Royals On July 9

Manaea is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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