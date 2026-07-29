Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On July 29

Manaea is 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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