FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On July 29

Sean Manaea will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Manaea has -148 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Manaea is 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News