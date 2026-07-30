Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 30

Burke is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.