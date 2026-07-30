Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 30
Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -150 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Burke is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.