FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 30

Sean Burke will get the start for his Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -150 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burke is 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News