Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Phillies On July 28

Alcantara is 10-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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