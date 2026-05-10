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Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins • #22 SP

Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Nationals On May 10

Sandy Alcantara will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Alcantara has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandy Alcantara

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