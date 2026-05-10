Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Play Nationals On May 10

Alcantara is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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