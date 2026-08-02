Sandy Alcantara And Marlins Face Mets On Aug. 2

Alcantara is 11-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.