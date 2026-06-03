Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Red Sox On June 3

Basallo is hitting for a .282 BA, .343 OBP and .509 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (2-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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