Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Padres On June 12
Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .320 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
Griffin Canning (0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.