Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Padres On June 12

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .320 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 25 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Griffin Canning (0-4 with a 6.34 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.

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