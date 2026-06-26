Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Nationals On June 26

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .317 OBP and .465 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 29 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.