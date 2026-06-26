FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Play Nationals On June 26

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .257 BA, .317 OBP and .465 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 29 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News