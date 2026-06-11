Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Mariners On June 11

Basallo is hitting for a .263 BA, .327 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 25 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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