Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 30
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .273 BA, .325 OBP and .506 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 22 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.