Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 29
Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Basallo has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Basallo is hitting for a .265 BA, .321 OBP and .483 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 21 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.
Adam Macko starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.