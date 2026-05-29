Samuel Basallo And Orioles Take On Blue Jays On May 29

Basallo is hitting for a .265 BA, .321 OBP and .483 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 21 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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