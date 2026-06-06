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Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 6

Samuel Basallo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 6 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Basallo has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .273 BA, .339 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 25 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

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