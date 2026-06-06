Samuel Basallo And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 6

Basallo is hitting for a .273 BA, .339 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 25 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.62 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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