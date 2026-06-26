Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On White Sox On June 26

Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .244 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 29 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

David Sandlin (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.

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