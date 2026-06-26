Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On White Sox On June 26
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .201 BA, .244 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 29 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rays.
David Sandlin (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.