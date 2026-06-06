Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Twins On June 6
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .204 BA, .254 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 22 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.
Joe Ryan (4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.