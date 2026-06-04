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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On June 4

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .259 OBP and .352 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 22 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Andrew Morris (1-2) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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