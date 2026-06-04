Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Twins On June 4

Perez is hitting for a .207 BA, .259 OBP and .352 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 22 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Andrew Morris (1-2) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.

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