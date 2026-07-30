Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Twins On July 30
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .214 BA, .263 OBP and .372 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 39 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Bailey Ober (7-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.