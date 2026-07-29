Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Twins On July 29

Perez is hitting for a .211 BA, .261 OBP and .366 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 38 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.