Salvador Pérez And Royals Take On Twins On July 28

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .259 OBP and .365 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 38 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Taj Bradley looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.