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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 2

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .215 BA, .263 OBP and .375 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 40 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (2-10) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 7.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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