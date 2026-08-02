Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 2

Perez is hitting for a .215 BA, .263 OBP and .375 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 40 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (2-10) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 7.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

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