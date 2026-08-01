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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 1

Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .214 BA, .263 OBP and .369 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 39 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (3-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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