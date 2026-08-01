Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 1

Perez is hitting for a .214 BA, .263 OBP and .369 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 39 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (3-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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