Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Rangers On May 31

Perez is hitting for a .210 BA, .259 OBP and .364 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 21 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (2-4) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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