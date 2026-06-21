FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Cardinals On June 21

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .344 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 27 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News