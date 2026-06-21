Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Cardinals On June 21

Perez is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .344 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .594 and he has scored 27 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May (5-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.