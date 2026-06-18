Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Cardinals On June 18

Perez is hitting for a .200 BA, .244 OBP and .322 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 25 runs. In 291 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Nationals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (3-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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