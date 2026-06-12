Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Astros On June 12

Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .245 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 22 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Tatsuya Imai (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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