Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Astros On June 12
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .197 BA, .245 OBP and .332 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 22 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.
Tatsuya Imai (3-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.