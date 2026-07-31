Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Pirates On July 31

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .471 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 56 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 79 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-9) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.65 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

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