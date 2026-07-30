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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Pirates On July 30

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .253 BA, .330 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 56 runs. In 463 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Yohan Ramirez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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