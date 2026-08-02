Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Pirates On Aug. 2

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .335 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 58 runs. In 477 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 83 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (6-7 with a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.