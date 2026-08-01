Sal Stewart And Reds Face Pirates On Aug. 1

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .334 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 58 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 83 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (10-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.

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