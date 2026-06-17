Sal Stewart And Reds Play Mets On June 17

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .350 OBP and .456 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 39 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 46 runs (17th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He collected four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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