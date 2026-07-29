Sal Stewart And Reds Play Guardians On July 29

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .332 OBP and .475 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 56 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (8-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.