Sal Stewart And Reds Play Guardians On July 28

Stewart is hitting for a .253 BA, .329 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 55 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 75 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.

Gavin Williams (10-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 126 1/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.

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