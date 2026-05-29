Sal Stewart And Reds Face Braves On May 29

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .353 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 34 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Grant Holmes (3-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

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