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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Giants On May 20

Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryne Nelson

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