Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Giants On May 20

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.