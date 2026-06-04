Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 4
Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nelson has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Nelson is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.