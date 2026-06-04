Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On June 4

Nelson is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.