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Ryan Weathers
New York Yankees

Ryan Weathers

New York Yankees • #40 SP

Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play White Sox On July 30

Ryan Weathers will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Weathers has -156 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Weathers is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Weathers

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