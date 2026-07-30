Ryan Weathers And Yankees Play White Sox On July 30

Weathers is 4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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