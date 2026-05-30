Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Athletics On May 30

Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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