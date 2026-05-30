Ryan Weathers And Yankees Face Athletics On May 30
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -152 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.